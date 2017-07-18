EEX power, gas futures volumes down in first half, other contracts grow

FRANKFURT, July 18 (Reuters) - European energy bourse EEX saw trading volumes in its flagship electricity products drop 17 percent in the first half of 2017 because of uncertainty created by regulators' plans to split the German and Austrian joint trading zones, it said. "A challenging regulatory environment, in particular the price zone debate and possible split of the German/Austria bidding zone has had an impact on the trading volumes in EEX’s power markets which was in line with the performance in the European power market as a whole," the Leipzig-based exchange said. There used to be no bottleneck between Germany and Austria, helping EEX set references for volumes, liquidity and prices. EEX, part of the Deutsche Boerse group, said it achieved increases in the markets for emission rights, spot gas - although gas overall declined - agricultural products and global commodities, namely freight. It continues to bet on the benefits of tighter financial markets regulation, as some participants in over-the-counter trade prefer the anonymity and clearing functions offered by exchanges. Below is a selection of trading results, allowing for rounding errors. 1st half 1st half Yr-Yr change 2017 2016 rounded Power spot* 270 TWh 277 TWh - 3 pct Power derivatives** 1,591 TWh 1,971 TWh - 19 pct Power total 1,861 TWh 2,248 TWh - 17 pct Gas spot *** 413 TWh 322 TWh + 28 pct Gas derivatives**** 516 TWh 632 TWh - 18 pct Gas total 929 TWh 955 TWh - 3 pct Carbon emissions rights 649 mln T 469 mln T + 39 pct Agricultural contracts 34,489 22,955 + 50 pct Freight 257,122 204,771 + 26 pct * includes EPEX Spot, SEEPEX, PXE ** includes EEX, PXE, Nodal Exchange *** includes Pegas, Gaspoint Nordic **** includes Pegas, PXE (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Dale Hudson)