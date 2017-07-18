FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EEX power, gas futures volumes down in first half, other contracts grow
July 18, 2017 / 3:01 PM / 2 hours ago

EEX power, gas futures volumes down in first half, other contracts grow

3 Min Read

    FRANKFURT, July 18 (Reuters) - European energy bourse EEX
saw trading volumes in its flagship electricity products drop 17
percent in the first half of 2017 because of uncertainty created
by regulators' plans to split the German and Austrian joint
trading zones, it said.
    "A challenging regulatory environment, in particular the
price zone debate and possible split of the German/Austria
bidding zone has had an impact on the trading volumes in EEX’s
power markets which was in line with the performance in the
European power market as a whole," the Leipzig-based exchange
said.
    There used to be no bottleneck between Germany and Austria,
helping EEX set references for volumes, liquidity and prices.
    EEX, part of the Deutsche Boerse group, said it
achieved increases in the markets for emission rights, spot gas
- although gas overall declined - agricultural products and
global commodities, namely freight.
    It continues to bet on the benefits of tighter financial
markets regulation, as some participants in over-the-counter
trade prefer the anonymity and clearing functions offered by
exchanges.
    Below is a selection of trading results, allowing for
rounding errors.    
                          1st half     1st half    Yr-Yr change
                          2017         2016        rounded
 Power spot*                  270 TWh     277 TWh       - 3 pct
 Power derivatives**        1,591 TWh   1,971 TWh      - 19 pct
 Power total                1,861 TWh   2,248 TWh      - 17 pct
 Gas spot ***                 413 TWh     322 TWh      + 28 pct
 Gas derivatives****          516 TWh     632 TWh      - 18 pct
 Gas total                    929 TWh     955 TWh       - 3 pct
 Carbon emissions rights    649 mln T   469 mln T      + 39 pct
 Agricultural contracts        34,489      22,955      + 50 pct
 Freight                      257,122     204,771      + 26 pct
 *    includes EPEX Spot, SEEPEX, PXE 
**   includes EEX, PXE, Nodal Exchange
***  includes Pegas, Gaspoint Nordic
**** includes Pegas, PXE

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Dale Hudson)

