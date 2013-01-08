FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-EPEX spot power bourse delivers 2012 data
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 8, 2013 / 1:16 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-EPEX spot power bourse delivers 2012 data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 8 (Reuters) - European prompt power exchange
EPEX Spot on Tuesday delivered figures for electricity trading
in four European countries in 2012, showing Germany and Austria
had increased day ahead trades by 9.2 percent over 2011 to 245.3
terawatt hours (TWh).
    The Paris-based bourse comprises spot trading in the two
countries jointly, as there are no bottlenecks between them, and
in France and Switzerland in a region where power trades are
continuously converging.  
    Its partner bourse EEX in Leipzig focuses on European power
futures, among other activities in gas and carbon.
    Overall, the increase in EPEX day ahead spot trading for the
four countries rose by 8.6 percent year-on-year to 321 TWh.
    The company said there was a result of more spot trading due
to the rising volumes of renewable spot electricity, such as
from wind turbines and solar roof panels, which is by nature
unpredictable in its output.
    Also, German grid operators by law have had to market
renewable spot power via EPEX since 2010. In 2012, a further new
instrument for direct marketing was introduced, enhancing the
trend.
    Trading in the Swiss day-ahead market rose by 38.3 percent
to 16.7 TWh in 2012, helped by ongoing liberalisation, which
encouraged cross-border arbitrage and new market participants in
the non-EU country which seeks to align its power market with
neighbours.
    French day ahead power trading was stable at 59.3 TWh, EPEX
Spot said. 
    Germany and France already showed a full price convergence
in day ahead trades covering 64 percent of all hours last year.
    Turning to the intraday power market, EPEX Spot said it has
now introduced a cross-border scheme allowing seamless trades
between Germany, France and Austria.
    The 2012 volume in this segment rose 1.9 percent to 17.9
TWh, partly helped by increasing trading on the French market.
    This arises from the need to cover supply obligations more
quickly, for example during cold weather periods, as France's
available nuclear reactor capacity has become tighter.
    Intraday trading across countries allows continuous matching
of bids and offers across the region as long as there is
capacity available.
    EPEX said last year it will introduce a Swiss intraday
market in 2013, based on the same model. 
    Here are the EPEX Spot numbers in detail, including a
year-on-year average prices comparisons, in euros ($1.31) a
megawatt hour (MWh).
    
    DAY AHEAD POWER  
AREA           VOLUME 2012       VOLUME 2011      AVG BASE  
               MWH               MWH              PRICE 12/11  
Germany/Austria 245,268,525         224,550,815    42.50/51.12  
France           59,282,499          59,692,111    46.94/48.89  
Switzerland      16,677,944          12,060,799    49.52/56.18  
      
    INTRADAY POWER
Germany          15,757,403          15,897,935  
France            2,166,831           1,694,545

($1 = 0.7634 euros)

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.