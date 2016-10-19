German benchmark power at 22-mth high on potential shortfall of French nuclear

FRANKFURT, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Germany's benchmark power contract for delivery in 2017 on Wednesday jumped to the highest level in 22 months driven by the possibility of French nuclear production shortfalls in the winter.

The contract, at 33 euros ($36.25) a megawatt hour, had last traded at this level in mid-December 2014.

Traders also said it reflected high spot market prices in nuclear-reliant France, where cold weather is setting in and whose power market is closely connected with Germany's.