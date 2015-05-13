New border power flows to shake up West Europe's prices

* Central West region changes sales methods from May 20

* New algorithms provide better use of interconnectors

* Point Carbon sees long-term impact on wholesale prices

By Vera Eckert

FRANKFURT, May 13 (Reuters) - New ways of handling cross border electricity flows are set to shake up the prices West European utilities and grids pay in power markets from May 20, with Germany facing a possible 4 percent rise.

Wholesale prices could fall by 1, 5 and 10 percent in France, the Netherlands and Belgium respectively as prices across the region converge, Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysis shows.

French and Benelux consumers could enjoy lower prices as more supply comes in their reach, while German prices may rise on an increase in power exports.

The parties involved are German network companies Amprion and Transnet BW, German/Dutch TenneT, and their Belgian, Luxembourg and French counterparts Elia, Creos and RTE, for the grid side, as well as spot power exchanges Epex Spot, APX and Belpex of Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium.

The Central West European (CWE) region of Benelux, France and Germany/Austria will adopt what it calls “flow-based” market coupling, after regulators in the participating European countries agreed on the new ways to distribute power across borders.

Transmission firms in the region that covers more than a third of Europe’s total electricity demand, constantly collaborate to improve market convergence, driven by EU policy and by prospects of increased efficiency.

The region historically had isolated power systems and limited interconnection, which still hampers power flows and keeps prices divergent.

With new IT solutions and closer co-operation, existing systems will be more effectively linked.

“Flow-based market coupling will release extra transmission capacity which has not been available to the market so far, making better use of infrastructure,” said Point Carbon analyst David Chantelou.

“More use of cross-border capacity means more price convergence,” he said.

Since the last decade, they have jointly engaged in a complex collaboration aimed at better utilising grids - which cannot store power.

Flow-based coupling narrows price differences because grid firms can get closer to an optimal use of their network.

Previously, they had to deliberately underestimate grid capacity so as not to risk supply shortfalls.

Results produced by parallel runs of the old and the new systems in 2014 concluded that price convergence in CWE at all hours under the old system happened during 14 percent of the time, but was achieved during 32 percent under flow-based conditions.

During those times that they do not converge, prices in national markets have a high likelihood of changing once the new rules are adopted from May 20, Point Carbon said. (Additional reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo, editing by William Hardy)