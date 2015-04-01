Smart grids, smart appliances key for EU Energy Union - Canete

* Smart grids can reduce infrastructure needs by 30 pct

* Smart appliances will turn on and off as prices move

* EU grids need 400 bln euro investment by 2020

By Geert De Clercq and Barbara Lewis

BRUSSELS, April 1 (Reuters) - Smart power grids that balance intermittent solar and wind energy with flexible power demand are crucial for the European Union’s plans for a single energy market, the EU’s climate and energy commissioner said.

Miguel Arias Canete said smart grids are central to the European Commission’s vision of making the EU the world’s number one in renewable energy and reforming European power markets.

“Smart grids work. They can reduce infrastructure capacity needed to meet demand by up to 30 percent,” Canete told a grids conference in Brussels.

Canete said some 25 percent of Europe’s electricity already comes from renewables and that could increase to almost half of EU power supply in 2030, but this would require more flexibility from power grids.

Canete said the Distribution System Operators which run the low- and medium voltage networks will have to use power storage and demand management to encourage users to adapt their demand to the price and availability of power.

Coupled with smart metering systems, smart grids could help consumers adapt power use to different prices throughout the day and save money by consuming more energy when prices are low.

Smart appliances will play a key role in this, he said. Forty million dynamic-demand fridges could provide more than 1000 megawatts of frequency response.

A smart appliance should be able to respond to information from grids, which could mean briefly turning itself off, or even turning itself on when it would not otherwise be operating to access cheaper energy, Canete said.

“Consumers will become producers and use smart meters and smart grids to modulate their demand to save money,” he said.

Canete said demand response could save the European Union about 100 billion euros ($108 billion) per year, or nearly 200 euros per citizen. The EU’s regulatory framework would have to ensure energy efficiency and demand response become an integral part of the power market.

Canete said the EU needs to invest some 400 billion euros by 2020 to modernise power transmission and distribution grids. He said public funding cannot extend that far, but must be used to leverage private finance.

He said energy projects will benefit from much of the 315 billion euros of public and private investments that Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker’s investment plan will unlock over the next three years.