European power trading volumes fell 1 pct in 2014 - Prospex

* Trading volumes down 22 pct on 2010 peak

* Rise of renewables favours low-volume short-term trade

* Players turned off by regulatory concerns

FRANKFURT, March 16 (Reuters) - European wholesale power trading volumes in 2014 fell 1 percent on the year, to be 22 percent below 2010’s peak, as over-supply reduced price volatility and limited chances for big profits, research company Prospex said.

In an analysis of markets in Germany, the Nordic region, Britain, Italy, Spain, France and the Netherlands, Prospex found trading volumes on exchanges and the over-the-counter market slipped to 8,517 terawatt hours (TWh), down from the historic peak of 10,924 TWh in 2010.

The report, due to be published in full on Tuesday, said a rise in renewable energy capacity had increased liquidity in the short-term markets, but those contracts were still for relatively small volumes compared with the overall market.

Added to conventional capacity, renewables were helping create permanent oversupply, eroding volatility, Prospex said, adding that: “the unpredictability of renewables and changing policies in this field have made longer-term business more difficult.”

That means fewer opportunities to make big profits on trading bets, which has driven some banks out of the market since 2012, and rising interest from commodity trading houses has not offset that.

EU regulations, in areas such as trade reporting, clearing and equity capital requirements , have also dampened market activity, the report said.

The German and Nordic markets, led by exchanges EEX and NASDAQ Commodities, remain leaders in terms of volume and churn factors, which describe how often a contract is traded before delivery or expiration, Prospex said.

Germany’s churn factor in 2014 was 7.2, the same as in 2013. The Nordic region’s was at 5.4, down from 5.7 in 2013.

Over-the-counter trading accounted for a 62 percent share of total volumes, at 5,281 TWh, but has been losing ground for years. In 2009, its share of the total was 75 percent. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)