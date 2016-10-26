FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
French 2017 power delivery at contract high, Germany also up
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 26, 2016 / 7:01 AM / 10 months ago

French 2017 power delivery at contract high, Germany also up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 26 (Reuters) - French baseload power for delivery in 2017 on Wednesday hit a contract high of 44.75 euros ($48.80) a megawatt hour (MWh), up 4.2 percent, on concerns that nuclear supply will remain tight in the winter months.

A series of restart delays and worries about France readying sufficient reactor capacity amid ongoing tests has fuelled bullish sentiment.

The related German power contract, Cal '17, was up 1.9 percent at 33.1 euros/MWh, and earlier hit a two-year high of 33.3 euros.

Prices in both markets, which are connected, for the coming weeks and months also rose strongly in the morning session. ($1 = 0.9171 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.