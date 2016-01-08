FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EPEX SPOT power bourse trade leaps as Europe integrates more
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
Harvey Aftermath
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 8, 2016 / 1:31 PM / 2 years ago

EPEX SPOT power bourse trade leaps as Europe integrates more

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Spot wholesale power trading expands in Europe
    * Price-coupling initiatives cover more countries
    * New products respond to growth of volatile renewables

    FRANKFURT, Jan 8 (Reuters) - A wider international scope of
trade and more flexible and shorter time periods due to
renewable energy sharply boosted prompt electricity trade last
year, figures from EPEX SPOT showed on Friday.
     Prompt electricity positions for much of western Europe
grew 19 percent in 2015 to 566 terawatt hours (TWh), the
exchange said.
      The Paris-based bourse hosts spot trading in
German-speaking countries, the Benelux and France, as well as UK
contracts in a region where power trades are converging and
where its reach now stretches across eight countries.
    Last April, it integrated operations with Dutch exchange
APX, with whom it had been working for years. 
    Germany, as the biggest power market, absorbs considerable
amounts of electricity from renewable sources in a gradual
transformation of wholesale trading towards shorter periods
within a trading day.
    This also spurred liquidity in France and the UK and
Switzerland while volumes in the Netherlands and Belgium were
stable and lower respectively, EPEX reported.
    EPEX SPOT has also extended methods to link day-ahead power
markets to Italy and Slovenia, saying, with these two countries,
its reach now covers around 85 percent of Europe's power demand.
    Germany's power market serves as reference in terms of
volume, liquidity and as a price signal.
    EPEX SPOT currently has more than 280 trading members. It is
held by EEX Group, part of Deutsche Boerse 
which trades power futures contracts, among other products, and
HGRT, a holding of transmission system operators.
    Following are some of the EPEX SPOT numbers in detail.
Prices are in euros per megawatt-hour (MWh).
    
 AREA*                        2015         2014
 TOTAL VOLUME                 565,760,085  474,101,805
 of which - Day-ahead Power   506,759,795  427,043,015
          - Intraday Power     59,000,290   47,058,790
                                                      
 AVG PRICES (baseload)                                
 Day-ahead Germany/Austria          31.63        32.76
 Day-ahead France                   38.48        34.63
 *includes Germany, Austria, France, Benelux, UK, Switzerland

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.