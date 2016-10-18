FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
French winter forward power prices rally
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 18, 2016 / 1:51 PM / 10 months ago

French winter forward power prices rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 18 (Reuters) - French forward power prices rallied on Tuesday on concern about further reactor downtime in coming months, which could tighten supplies in winter.

First quarter French baseload power was up 5.9 percent at 67 euros ($74) a megawatt hour, while French Cal '17 baseload power for next year delivery, was up 4.9 percent at 43 euros.

Traders said market participants were factoring in the risk of more reactors not being started up again for the first quarter, ahead of firmer news about the situation.

"People are betting on delays of the (nuclear plant) inspection, so first quarter '17 is well bid," one said.

French state utility EDF will have to shut down power production at five more of its nuclear reactors at the request of safety authorities, according to a report by Challenges magazine.

$1 = 0.9106 euros Reporting by Vera Eckert and Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.