9 months ago
French December power up 9 pct on EDF reactor restart delays
November 23, 2016 / 7:50 AM / 9 months ago

French December power up 9 pct on EDF reactor restart delays

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The French power delivery contract for next month rose sharply early on Wednesday on news that utility EDF had postponed the restart of two reactors by a month in an ongoing safety probe that has driven wholesale prices higher.

Dec baseload was up 9 percent at 88 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) while power for next week gained 5.6 percent to 85 euros/MWh as traders bought on concerns of tight winter supply.

EDF delayed the restarts of the 900 megawatt (MW) Dampierre 3 and 1,500 MW Civaux 2 nuclear reactors to Dec. 31 from Nov. 30. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)

