French week ahead power price up but coming weeks, Dec down

FRANKFURT, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The French prompt power market early on Monday showed a split between a bullish nearby picture and a sell-down of later weeks and the December contract, as concern about tightness ruled the spot.

Traders said that falling temperatures and a reactor outage extension in France spurred immediate import demand, while increases in thermal capacity in Germany did not make up for supply shortfalls, but supply pressure for the coming month was easing.

French utility EDF said the outage at its Cruas 2 reactor was extended to Nov. 24 from Nov. 21.

French baseload power for delivery next week rose 28.5 percent from its Friday close at 80 euros ($85.07) a megawatt hour, while week 4 was down 21.5 percent at 95 euros and December off 16.2 percent at 88 euros.

The day ahead was up 13.4 percent at 55 euros.