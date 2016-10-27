FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
French 2017 power delivery at new contract high on tight supply
October 27, 2016 / 8:56 AM / 10 months ago

French 2017 power delivery at new contract high on tight supply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 27 (Reuters) - French baseload power for delivery in 2017 on Thursday hit a new contract high of 45.6 euros ($49.79) per megawatt hour (MWh), up 1.6 percent, on concerns that nuclear supply will remain tight in the winter months.

"It all looks very bullish after a weaker opening," said one trader in the European wholesale market.

He added that some weather forecasts for the coming months pointed to slow wind speeds and low temperatures, translating into less supply and more demand.

A series of restart delays and worries about France readying sufficient nuclear reactor capacity amid ongoing tests has fuelled bullish sentiment this month.

French December power cost 96.5 euros, up 3.8 percent, and January power stood at 99.5 euros, up 2.6 percent, at 0850 GMT.

$1 = 0.9159 euros Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely

