10 months ago
German day ahead baseload power at one-year high
October 24, 2016 / 7:11 AM / 10 months ago

German day ahead baseload power at one-year high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The price of German day ahead baseload power hit a one-year high of 52.1 euros a megawatt hour on Monday on low renewable supply and above normal demand, traders said.

The contract was at its highest level since Oct. 28, 2015, Thomson Reuters data showed. It was also above 40-41 euros quoted as a bid-ask range last Friday for Monday delivery.

The European wholesale power market has rallied this month on persistent worries over nuclear power reactor downtime in France in coming months, which will tighten overall supply in the region as interconnectors are in place to ensure that France's neighbours export more if that country is short.

Other key contracts on Monday in the spot and forwards power markets were up from Friday but did not go above last week's highs.

Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Susan Fenton

