TABLE-German utilities build, revamp power plants
#Market News
April 23, 2012 / 1:25 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-German utilities build, revamp power plants

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 23 (Reuters) - The table below shows fossil fuel-fired electricity
generation units which power plant operators are planning or building in Germany, according to
information obtained by Reuters from energy industry association BDEW at the Hanover industrial
fair.	
    Including all projects over 20 megawatts (MW), some 84 units will be modernised or
constructed worth an estimated 60 billion euros. 	
    BDEW's website listed 69 projects that are in the process of being approved, have received
approval, are being built or tested. It separately listed 15 projects being planned.	
    The table lists projects above 200 MW, including large-scale wind farms in the North and
Baltic Seas and gas projects where the capacity is not yet known but which look likely to exceed
200 MW. 	
    Smaller gas, biomass, solar, run-of-river and waste projects with typically around 	
30 to 150 MW that are also planned or being built are not listed here.PROJECTS PLANNED UP TO 2020	
OPERATOR                LOCATION              FUEL SOURCE   CAPACITY (MW) EXPECTED 	
                                                                          START DATE 	
RWE Power               Neurath BoA II+III    brown coal      2,100       2012*	
Vattenfall Europe       Boxberg block R       brown coal        675       2012*	
Trianel                 Borkum                offshore wind     200       2012/3**	
Statkraft               Huerth, Knapsack II   gas               430       2013**	
SWB Bremen              Gemeinschaftskraftwerk 	
and others              Bremen                gas               420       2013**	
RWE Power               Hamm D/E              hard coal       1,530       2013**	
E.ON Kraftwerke         Datteln 4             hard coal       1,055       2013**	
EnBW                    Karlsruhe RDK 8       hard coal         874       2013**	
Trianel                 Luenen                hard coal         750       2013**	
GDF SUEZ/BKW FMB        Wilhelmshaven         hard coal         731       2012** 	
Steag/EVN               Duisburg-Walsum 10    hard coal         725       2013**	
BARD Engineering        Veja Mate             offshore wind     400       2013***	
BARD/Suedweststrom/	
    WV Energie          Bard Offshore 1       offshore wind     400       2013**	
Heag/Munich utility/EGL	
    others              Global Techl1         offshore wind     400       2013***	
RWE Innogy              Nordsee Ost           offshore wind     295       2013***	
EnBW                    Baltic 2              offshore wind     288       2013***	
WindMW                  Meerwind Sued/Ost     offshore wind     288       2013***	
Vattenfall              Lichterfelde A Berlin gas               300       2014***	
Vattenfall Europe       Hamburg-Moorburg      hard coal       1,640       2014**	
Windreich               MEG 1                 offshore wind     400       2014***	
E.ON Clim & Ren         Amrumbank West        offshore wind     350       2014***	
Wpd                     Butendiek             offshore wind     288       2014***	
Vattenfall/Munich       Dan Tysk              offshore wind     288       2014***	
Dong Energy             Riffgrund 1           offshore wind     277       2014***	
GKM                     Mannheim block 9      hard coal         911       2014/5**    	
Windreich               Austerngrund          offshore wind     400       2015****	
PNE                     Gode Wind 1           offshore wind     332       2015***	
RWE Innogy              Innogy Nordsee 1      offshore wind     324       2015***	
Dong Energy             Riffgrund 2           offshore wind     300       2015***	
E.ON Clim & Ren         Amrumbank West        offshore wind     288       2015***	
E.ON Wasserkraft        Waldeck II            pumped storage    300       2015/6***	
Vattenfall              Sandbank 24           offshore wind     276       2015/6***	
Duesseldorf utility     Lausward              gas            400-600      2016****	
Trianel                 Krefeld/Uerdingen     gas             1,200       2016****	
Vattenfall              Klingenberg/Berlin    gas               300       2016****   	
E.ON Kraftwerke         Staudinger 6/Hanau    hard coal       1,100       2016**** 	
Iberdrola               Wikinger              offshore wind     400       2016****	
Suedweststrom           Brunsbuettel          hard coal       1,820       2017***	
Schluchseewerke         Atorf                 pumped storage  1,400       2018****	
Trianel                 Simmerath             pumped storage    640       2019****	
Trianel                 Nethe/Hoexter         pumped storage    390       2018****	
Mibrag                  Profen                brown coal        660       2020****	
RheinEnergie            Cologne-Niehl         gas             1,200       2020****	
Dong                    Mecklar-Marbach       gas             1,100       no date****	
OMV Power Intnl         Burghausen            gas               850       no date***	
EnBW                    Karlsruhe RDK 6S      gas               465       no date***	
Repower                 Leverkusen            gas               430       no date****	
Advanced Power/Siemens  Bocholt               gas               415       no date***	
Alpiq                   Premnitz              gas               400       no date****	
GDF Suez                Calbe                 gas               400       no date****	
E.ON Kraftwerke         Stade                 hard coal       1,100       no date****	
GETEC                   Gemeinschaftswerk     hard coal         800       no date****     	
                        Buettel/Industriepark 	
E.ON Clim & Ren         Arkonabecken Suedost  offshore wind     480       no date***	
E.ON Clim & Ren         Delta Nordsee         offshore wind     480       no date***	
    	
AT PLANNING STAGE	
Duisburg                Wanheim               gas               500       2015/6       	
Vattenfall              Wedel/Stellingen      gas               600       2016/7	
Trier utility           Schweich              pumped storage    300       2017	
Ulm utility             Leipheim airport      gas             1,200       2017/8	
Donaukraftwerk	
    Jochenstein         Jochenstein/Riedl     pumped storage    300       2018	
Mainz utility           Heimbach              pumped storage    500       2019	
Trianel                 Gotha district/	
                            Schmalwasser      pumped storage  1,000       2019	
EnBW                    Forbach (extension)   pumped storage    200       no date	
RWE                     BoAplus Niederaussem  brown coal      1,100       no date	
Kraftwerke Mainz KMW    Mainz                 gas            no size      no date	
Nuon                    Meppen                gas               450       no date	
    	
* test operations	
** under construction	
*** approval received	
**** approval being sought

