Italy power prices climb on June heatwave

* Power bourse volumes down 0.6 pct in June

* Market liquidity up 0.7 percentage points

* Gas demand down 4 pct in June

MILAN, July 13 (Reuters) - Italy’s electricity prices jumped in June and power trade volumes improved as a heatwave boosted demand, Italian energy markets operator GME said on Friday.

The average price of electricity purchases (PUN) last month on power bourse IPEX rose 13.8 percent year on year to 77.88 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), GME said in a newsletter.

Italy’s power trade volumes fell 1.6 percent year on year in June to 25.1 million MWh, performing better than in the previous months of 2012, GME said.

IPEX volumes eased 0.6 percent last month to 15.2 million MWh, while market liquidity rose 0.7 percentage points to 60.6 percent in June.

Over-the-counter contracts registered at the PCE platform fell 3.2 percent to 9.9 million MWh.

There was a 1.2 percent year-on-year fall in June sales of power generated in Italy, to 21.8 million MWh, while imports fell 4.3 percent to 3.4 million MWh.

Sales of renewable energy jumped by 36.3 percent in June, with their share of total power sales rising to 37.4 percent, from 27.1 percent in 2011, driven by growing photovoltaic energy sales.

Power generated at gas-fired plants suffered a 19 percent drop in sales and accounted for 39.3 percent of total sales, down 8.6 percentage points from June 2011.

Coal-fired plants, meanwhile, saw sales jump 15 percent in June and accounted for 12.6 percent of total sales last month, up 1.8 percentage points from a year earlier.

Total June gas demand in Italy fell 4 percent year on year to 4.131 billion cubic metres (bcm), pushed down by a 10 percent drop in power generation demand, to 1.855 bcm, because of a fall in power demand and increased renewable power generation.

Household demand fell 7 percent to 0.975 bcm while industrial gas demand rose 2 percent to 1.047 bcm.

Total gas demand fell 2 percent in the first six months of 2012, hit by a 12 percent drop in power generation demand.

There were 1,578 contracts traded in June on Italy’s forward electricity market, MTE, with a total volume of 6.9 million MWh. There were 730 over-the-counter contracts registered on the same platform, with a total volume of 5.6 million MWh.