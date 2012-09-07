Italy power demand rises 0.3 pct in August - Terna

MILAN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Power demand in Italy rose 0.3 percent on the year in August to 26.7 billion kilowatt hours boosted by much higher temperatures in the first ten days of the month, grid operator Terna said on Friday.

Demand fell 1.2 percent if the monthly figure is adjusted for the average temperature, Terna said in a statement.

In the second part of August power consumption fell markedly despite temperatures being above last year’s average, Terna said.

Hot weather across Italy has led to an increase in use of air-conditioning units by families and business which has helped offset the underlying trend of falling consumption as the economic crisis continues to bite.

Power demand for the first eight months of 2012 fell 1.4 percent from the same period last year and by 1.9 percent when calendar-adjusted, it said. Photovoltaic power generation, which turns sunlight into electricity, jumped 49.2 percent while wind power generation rose 28.5 percent and hydro power fell 5.1 percent. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)