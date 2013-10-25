S.Korea may hike power charges for industry - KEPCO chief

* KEPCO faces criticism for low tariffs on industries

By Meeyoung Cho and Jane Chung

SEOUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - South Korean state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) said on Friday it is considering raising electricity charges for industrial users, after running up massive losses as part of a government initiative to curb inflation.

KEPCO accumulated 12.8 trillion won ($12.1 billion) of losses between 2008 and the first half of 2013, according to a document drawn up by the utility for an annual congressional hearing on public energy companies and seen by Reuters.

Asia’s fourth-largest economy, which imports almost all of its energy resources, has been levying electricity and gas tariffs on industrial users at well below cost in recent years in an effort keep a lid on inflation.

The policy has been criticised as favouring large export-oriented companies at the expense of small and medium-sized firms and household users, particularly after a nationwide blackout in September, 2011.

Following a change of government in February, officials have been quoted in local media as saying electricity tariffs should reflect costs, and have forecast price hikes from as early as next month.

Asked about the issue on Friday, KEPCO Chief Executive Cho Hwan-eik told the hearing: “Noting the energy minister’s comment that the period of maintaining industrial competitiveness with low electricity tariffs has ended, the ministry and KEPCO are looking into the overall power tariff status.”

However, analysts said any increase was likely to be modest as higher prices would affect the competitiveness of big export-oriented companies, such as smartphone maker Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, automaker Hyundai Motor Co and shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries .

“Hikes are seen to be limited as whether or not electricity prices fully reflect costs is directly linked to the competitiveness of the country’s heavy and chemical industries,” said Han Byung-hwa, a senior analyst at Hyundai Securities.

Local media have reported that higher power tariffs for industry are inevitable after a working group recommended against plans to boost nuclear power capacity to 41 percent of energy output by 2030, capping it at 22-29 percent by 2035.

The government will hold public hearings on the issue before finalising its energy policy in December.

According to KEPCO data, industrial users were charged 93.2 won per kilowatt hour in 2012, compared with 112.5 won for commercial users and 123.7 won for residential users. KEPCO’s costs were 114 won per kilowatt hour.

Industry accounted for 56 percent of total consumption.

Korea is expected to face potential power blackouts again this winter and next summer as a scandal over fake certificates at nuclear plants has kept a quarter of its 23 reactors and some new reactors offline. ($1 = 1061.0500 Korean won) (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho and Jane Chung; Editing by Richard Pullin)