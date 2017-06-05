FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Poland's power exchange starts new trading system powered by Nasdaq
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2017 / 8:58 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Poland's power exchange starts new trading system powered by Nasdaq

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 5 (Reuters) -

* Polish power exchange TGE has launched a new trading platform provided by Nasdaq Inc that would allow it to offer new commodity and derivative instruments in future to attract new market players, it said on Monday.

* The system, X-Stream Trading, will allow TGE, which is controlled by the state-run Warsaw Stock Exchange, to operate on a number of markets and offer a range of order and asset types.

* "The latest technology will allow us to face European regulatory challenges and offer the necessary flexibility in shaping our offering while providing the users with enhanced portfolio management options for selling and buying instruments traded at TGE," the exchange's chief executive was quoted as saying in a statement.

* TGE, the only licensed commodity exchange in Poland, started operations 16 years ago as part of a bigger plan to liberalise Poland's electricity market. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.