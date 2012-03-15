FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland power exchange volumes up 9 pct in Feb
March 15, 2012 / 1:10 PM / 6 years ago

Poland power exchange volumes up 9 pct in Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 15 (Reuters) - Volumes on Poland’s power exchange POLPX rose 9 percent to 3.5 TWh in February from a year ago, due mainly to an increase in day-ahead trading, POLPX said on Thursday.

Volume of electricity trading with next day delivery in POLPX jumped 30 percent to 1.8 TWh, while derivatives trading gained 7 percent to 1.7 TWh.

The price of Cal‘13 baseload, the most liquid contract traded during the month, was flat month-on-month at 214.17 zlotys per MWh.

POLPX is controlled by the Warsaw Stock Exchange, which completed the purchase of a majority stake in February. ($1 = 3.1853 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Alison Birrane)

