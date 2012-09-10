FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland power exchange volumes up 5 pct in August y/y
#Energy
September 10, 2012 / 1:55 PM / in 5 years

Poland power exchange volumes up 5 pct in August y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, September 10 (Reuters) - Poland’s power exchange POLPX said on Monday that volumes rose 5 percent in August from a year ago.

Volumes of electricity trading with next day delivery fell 16 percent to 1.4 TWh, while derivatives trading rose 9 percent to 9.4 TWh, POLPX said. Overall volumes on the exchange rose to 10.8 TWh.

The price of Cal‘13 baseload, the most liquid contract traded during the month, fell by 3.67 zlotys per MWh from last month to 195.89 zlotys ($61.08), POLPX said.

POLPX is controlled by the Warsaw Stock Exchange, which completed the purchase of a majority stake in February. ($1 = 3.2071 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Alison Birrane)

