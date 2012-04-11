Poland power exchange volumes off 42 pct in March

WARSAW, April 11 (Reuters) - Volumes on Poland’s power exchange POLPX slumped 42 in March from a year ago with traders attributing the fall to a decline in trade related to uncertainty over the European Union’s carbon emissions trading scheme.

Volume of electricity trading with next day delivery fell 3 percent to 1.6 TWh while derivatives trading tumbled by nearly a half to 4.8 TWh, POLPX said. Overall volumes on the exchange fell to 6.4 TWh from 11 TWh.

“This might be related to anxiety relating to CO2,” one trader said. “Producers don’t know how many free emissions they’ll have and are not doing anything.”

Carbon allowances on Europe’s Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) hit new lows this week, reinforcing doubts about the system’s usefulness as a driver of investment in low-carbon sources of energy.

The price of Cal‘13 baseload, the most liquid contract traded during the month, was nearly flat month-on-month at 212.29 zlotys per MWh, POLPX said.

POLPX is controlled by the Warsaw Stock Exchange, which completed the purchase of a majority stake in February. ($1 = 3.1853 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Michael Kahn and Helen Massy-Beresford)