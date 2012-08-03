TABLE-World power costs for industry rankings

FRANKFURT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - German industrial power prices fell by 5.8 percent to 15.15 dollar cents a kilowatt hour over the past twelve months, consultants NUS said. NUS in an annual survey placed Germany as the second most expensive country out of 16 industrialised nations, after Italy, unchanged from a year ago. NUS said that Italy was faced with higher transmisson and environmental costs. But power generation costs decreased in most European countries, due to weakening demand in the euro zone crisis and, in Germany's case, due to a growing contribution of renewable power supply. NUS saw German prices stabilising over the next six months. In North America, Canada saw a small price increase and the U.S. a decrease. South Africa, while still cheap compared to global rivals, reported a 23.7 percent rise year-on-year. 2012 RANK IN 2011 COUNTRY COST $ CENTS/KWH YR/YR PCT CHANGE 1 1 Italy 20.23 + 18.4 2 2 Germany 15.15 - 5.8 3 7 Portugal 13.63 + 12.1 4 4 Spain 13.52 + 1.4 5 3 Britain 12.45 - 12.3 6 5 Belgium 11.92 - 9.7 7 13 Australia 11.68 + 27.8 8 8 Netherlands 11.28 - 6.9 9 6 Austria 11.05 - 12.6 10 12 Poland 9.30 + 0.3 11 16 S. Africa 9.13 + 23.1 12 11 U.S. 8.89 - 6.2 13 14 France 8.76 + 5.1 14 9 Finland 8.64 - 17.7 15 10 Sweden 7.95 - 22.6 16 15 Canada 7.58 + 1.4 The table was made available to Reuters by NUS Deutschland GmbH, the Duesseldorf-based German NUS division. Costs in the annual survey were based on prices on June 1 for the supply of 1,000 kilowatt with 450 hours use per annum, typical of a sizeable industrial manufacturer. The prices excluded value added tax. The percentage change was calculated on dollar basis, using local currencies in order to eliminate currency movement distortion, and then expressed in euros. For a separately issued table on industrial gas prices please click on (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by William Hardy)