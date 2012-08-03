FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-World power costs for industry rankings
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
August 3, 2012

TABLE-World power costs for industry rankings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - German industrial power prices
fell by 5.8 percent to 15.15 dollar cents a kilowatt hour over
the past twelve months, consultants NUS said.
   NUS in an annual survey placed Germany as the second most
expensive country out of 16 industrialised nations, after Italy,
unchanged from a year ago. 
   NUS said that Italy was faced with higher transmisson and
environmental costs. 
    But power generation costs decreased in most European
countries, due to weakening demand in the euro zone crisis and,
in Germany's case, due to a growing contribution of renewable
power supply. NUS saw German prices stabilising over the next
six months.
    In North America, Canada saw a small price increase and the
U.S. a decrease.
   South Africa, while still cheap compared to global rivals,
reported a 23.7 percent rise year-on-year.
    
2012 RANK   IN 2011  COUNTRY  COST $ CENTS/KWH  YR/YR PCT CHANGE
1           1        Italy       20.23              + 18.4
2           2        Germany     15.15              -  5.8
3           7        Portugal    13.63              + 12.1
4           4        Spain       13.52              +  1.4
5           3        Britain     12.45              - 12.3
6           5        Belgium     11.92              -  9.7
7          13        Australia   11.68              + 27.8
8           8        Netherlands 11.28              -  6.9
9           6        Austria     11.05              - 12.6
10         12        Poland       9.30              +  0.3
11         16        S. Africa    9.13              + 23.1
12         11        U.S.         8.89              -  6.2
13         14        France       8.76              +  5.1
14          9        Finland      8.64              - 17.7
15         10        Sweden       7.95              - 22.6
16         15        Canada       7.58              +  1.4 
 
   The table was made available to Reuters by NUS Deutschland 
GmbH, the Duesseldorf-based German NUS division.  
   Costs in the annual survey were based on prices on June 1 
for the supply of 1,000 kilowatt with 450 hours use per annum, 
typical of a sizeable industrial manufacturer.  
   The prices excluded value added tax. The percentage change 
was calculated on dollar basis, using local currencies in order 
to eliminate currency movement distortion, and then expressed in
euros.  
   For a separately issued table on industrial gas prices 
please click on 

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
