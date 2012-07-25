FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Power Grid to raise up to $1.25 bln via domestic bonds
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 25, 2012 / 8:58 AM / 5 years ago

India's Power Grid to raise up to $1.25 bln via domestic bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 25 (Reuters) - State-run transmission utility Power Grid Corp of India plans to raise 60 billion to 70 billion rupees ($1.07 billion to $1.25 billion) via domestic bonds in the second half of the fiscal year ending March 2013, said R. T. Agarwal, director finance, on Wednesday.

The funds would be used to support the company’s capital expenditure of 200 billion rupees planned for this year, he said.

The company may raise $250 million to $300 million in overseas bonds as well, if markets conditions are favourable, he said. ($1 = 56.16 rupees) (Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.