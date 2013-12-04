FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Power Grid Corp $1.1 bln share sale fully covered - exchange data
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 4, 2013 / 10:12 AM / 4 years ago

India's Power Grid Corp $1.1 bln share sale fully covered - exchange data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - A $1.1 billion share sale in state-run Power Grid Corp of India was fully covered on Wednesday, the second day of the offering, provisional data from the stock exchanges showed.

By 3:24 p.m. (0954 GMT), the share sale had received bids for 788.5 million shares, most of them from local funds and foreign institutional investors.

Details of the price of bids was not immediately available. The company has set a price band of 85 rupees to 90 rupees per share for the offer, with a discount of 4.5 rupees for retail bidders and employees.

The 787.05 million share follow-on offering comprises of a 4 percent stake sale by the government, and fresh issue of 601.9 million shares by the company to raise funds for capital expenditure on transmission projects.

The issue closes on Thursday for institutional buyers and on Friday for other investors. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.