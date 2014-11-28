BRIEF-Powerland 9-month revenue up 12.8 pct to 137.1 mln euros

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Powerland AG :

* Group revenue increased by 12.8 pct to 137.1 million euros after nine months

* Says EBIT after nine months grew by 16.4 pct to 13.0 million euros

* Outlook for FY 2014 confirmed

* Says Q3 quarterly EBIT (1.6 million euros) and net profit (0.7 million euros) turned positive

* Says in FY 2014 expects to outperform what has been achieved in 2013

* 9-month net income of 8.8 million euros, 25.9 percent up Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)