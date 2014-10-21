UPDATE 1-German power bourse EEX to take majority stake in Powernext

* EEX will own 55.8 percent of Powernext from Jan. 1

* Powernext to operate PEGAS

* NBP products to be launched in Q1 next year (Updates with quotes, details)

By Susanna Twidale

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Germany’s European Energy Exchange (EEX), continental Europe’s biggest power bourse, will take a majority stake in French rival Powernext from Jan. 1, both firms said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The deal, realised through an exchange of shares, will leave EEX Group with a 55.8 percent stake in Powernext. The French exchange will become part of the EEX.

“With this step, EEX will strengthen the position of the whole group as the central market place for energy, energy-related and commodity products in Europe,” said Peter Reitz, chief executive officer of EEX.

Powernext CEO Jean-Francois Conil-Lacoste will join the board of EEX Group as executive director of power spot markets.

The tie-up could allow the two exchanges to cut costs and compete better with Britain’s National Balancing Point (NBP), traditionally Europe’s top gas exchange by trading volumes.

EEX is majority-owned by German-Swiss Eurex, the derivatives unit of Deutsche Boerse, while Powernext is owned by various European grid firms and energy utilities.

The two firms already offer spot and futures gas prices, intra-day and weekend prices, and a raft of location spreads through their joint PEGAS venture, which will be operated by Powernext from next year.

It brought together separate products for the Dutch TTF market, the German Gaspool and NCG hubs, and France’s PEG Nord, PEG Sud and PEG TIGF.

Conil-Lacoste said it will launch new products to include Britain’s NBP in the first quarter of next year. (Reporting By Susanna Twidale, editing by Louise Heavens and David Evans)