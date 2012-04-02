FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Local builders in race for Polish power plant deal
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2012 / 2:36 PM / 6 years ago

Local builders in race for Polish power plant deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Three Polish builders among bidders

* Polimex-Mostostal bidding with Japan’s Hitachi

* Mostostal Warszawa partnered with Canada’s SNC Lavalin

* PBG said it placed a bid via its unit Rafako

WARSAW, April 2 (Reuters) - Poland’s Polimex-Mostostal , Mostostal Warszawa and PBG are among seven bidders seeking to build a 12 billion to 15 billion zlotys ($3.9-4.8 billion) coal-fired plant in the north of Poland, they said on Monday.

Kulczyk Investments, a vehicle controlled by Polish investor Jan Kulczyk, is seeking a general contractor for Elektrownia Polnoc, a major project consisting of two 1,000 megawatt blocks to be completed by 2016-2017.

Polimex-Mostostal said it was bidding for the contract with Japan’s Hitachi while Mostostal Warszawa said it has partnered with Canada’s SNC Lavalin. PBG said it placed a bid via its unit Rafako.

Poland’s coal-dependent power sector is in need of heavy investment in new generation because many plants are obsolete and power demand in the European Union nation is increasing.

At the same time, the country faces an uphill battle to meet tough EU targets of curbing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 20 percent by 2020.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.