Dutch-German grid operator TenneT to invest 22 bln euros to 2026

March 8 (Reuters) - TenneT, the Dutch government-owned operator of electrical grids in the Netherlands and Germany, on Tuesday reported an improvement in its 2015 earnings and said it plans to invest 22 billion euros ($24.25 billion) in new infrastructure over the coming decade.

The company reported 2015 underlying revenue of 3.29 billion euros ($3.63 billion), from 2.32 billion euros a year earlier, mainly because its asset base grew due to more investments.

TenneT said it invested a record 2.4 billion euros in the maintenance and expansion of high-voltage grids in 2015.

“We have a stable basis to finance our investment portfolio the coming years, through debt from institutional investors and equity from retained earnings,” TenneT Chief Financial Officer Otto Jager said in a statement.

“On the Dutch side, we expect part of the required financing to be provided by a capital contribution from our shareholder within the coming years,” he added.

Its investment programme of 22 billion euros for the next 10 years will also be financed by the issuance of more green bonds.

TenneT’s results will benefit its shareholder, the Dutch government, which is set to receive a dividend of 196 million euros, up from 117 million euros in 2014.

TenneT owns 40 percent of the German electricity grid.

It aims to have completed 7.1 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind connection capacity in Germany by 2019, exceeding the German government’s target of 6.5 GW of installed offshore wind capacity by 2020.

In the Netherlands, maintenance of the existing onshore grid will continue, as well as expansion to accommodate larger and more volatile electricity flows, TenneT said. ($1 = 0.9073 euros) (Reporting by Nina Chestney in London, editing by David Evans)