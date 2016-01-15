Beijing-backed Tsinghua stake plan approved by Powertech shareholders

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Beijing-backed Tsinghua Unigroup’s plan to buy 25 percent of Powertech Technology Inc was approved by the Taiwanese firm’s shareholders on Friday - one of three deals the frontrunner in the island’s upcoming elections has called a “huge threat” to its chip industry.

The approval, which was expected, comes on the eve of national elections that are likely to usher into power the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The plan still has to win regulatory approval and a victory by the DPP’s candidate Tsai Ing-wen could see Chinese investments coming under more scrutiny in future.

While Powertech hopes the $600 million deal will help it gain traction in the all-important China market, Tsai is concerned Tsinghua would have too much control in Taiwan’s chip industry.

Tsinghua is planning three investments worth $2.6 billion in Taiwan’s semiconductor sector.