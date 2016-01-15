FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Beijing-backed Tsinghua stake plan approved by Powertech shareholders
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
January 15, 2016 / 5:36 AM / 2 years ago

Beijing-backed Tsinghua stake plan approved by Powertech shareholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Beijing-backed Tsinghua Unigroup’s plan to buy 25 percent of Powertech Technology Inc was approved by the Taiwanese firm’s shareholders on Friday - one of three deals the frontrunner in the island’s upcoming elections has called a “huge threat” to its chip industry.

The approval, which was expected, comes on the eve of national elections that are likely to usher into power the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The plan still has to win regulatory approval and a victory by the DPP’s candidate Tsai Ing-wen could see Chinese investments coming under more scrutiny in future.

While Powertech hopes the $600 million deal will help it gain traction in the all-important China market, Tsai is concerned Tsinghua would have too much control in Taiwan’s chip industry.

Tsinghua is planning three investments worth $2.6 billion in Taiwan’s semiconductor sector.

Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.