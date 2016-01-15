UPDATE 1-Beijing-backed Tsinghua stake plan approved by Powertech shareholders

* Taiwan polls set to bring in independence-leaning party

* Plan still has to gain regulatory approval

* More regulatory scrutiny possible under DPP’s Tsai (Adds chairman, shareholder comments)

By J.R. Wu

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Beijing-backed Tsinghua Unigroup’s plan to buy 25 percent of Powertech Technology Inc was approved by the Taiwanese firm’s shareholders on Friday - one of three deals the frontrunner in the island’s upcoming elections has called a “huge threat” to its chip industry.

The approval, which was expected, comes on the eve of national elections that are likely to usher into power the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) after eight years under China-friendly President Ma Ying-jeou.

The plan still has to win regulatory approval and a victory by the DPP’s presidential candidate Tsai Ing-wen could see Chinese investments coming under more scrutiny in future.

Tsai has said she is concerned Tsinghua would have too much control in Taiwan’s chip industry, but Powertech hopes the $600 million deal will help it gain traction in the all-important China market. Tsinghua would become Powertech’s biggest shareholder.

“If this project is approved, it will add a lot of points for us, but if it is not passed it will not detract,” Powertech Chairman D.K. Tsai told reporters. “But our growth may not be leapfrog growth.”

Tsinghua also plans to acquire 25 percent of ChipMOS Technologies Inc and Siliconware Precision Industries Co Ltd, rivals to Powertech which will hold shareholder meetings at the end of this month. In total, Tsinghua intends to invest about $2.6 billion in Taiwan’s semiconductor sector.

Last month, the Chinese government said Tsinghua Unigroup’s moves in Taiwan should not be politicised.

Jack Lin, a 13-year employee who holds shares in the company, supported the investment Friday but acknowledged the hurdles ahead.

“It will be a challenge. Under the incumbent government (the review) would have been smoother,” Lin said. “It is out of our hands.”

Powertech shares are down 8 percent since Tsinghua’s planned investment was announced in late October, in line with the broader market.