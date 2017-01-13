FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Powertech to terminate share agreement with China's Tsinghua Unigroup -Taiwan exchange
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
January 13, 2017 / 9:40 AM / 7 months ago

Powertech to terminate share agreement with China's Tsinghua Unigroup -Taiwan exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Powertech Technology Inc is terminating its share agreement with China's Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said on Friday.

The exchange, in a notice about pending announcements by listed companies, said the Taiwanese chip tester and packager will detail the termination in a disclosure soon.

In November, Tsinghua Unigroup said via one of its units that its plans to take a partial share in Powertech faced rising risks due to an ongoing regulatory review in Taiwan.

Powertech could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by J.R. Wu)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.