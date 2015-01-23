FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Poxel prospectus to list on Euronext Paris approved by AMF
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 23, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Poxel prospectus to list on Euronext Paris approved by AMF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Poxel SA:

* Company prospectus to list on Euronext Paris regular market approved with visa by French regulator AMF on Jan. 22

* Increase in share capital by a maximum amount of 36.4 million euros ($41.3 million)

* Says to have received subscription commitments for up to 10 million euros

* Indicative price range between 6.66 euros and 8.14 euros per share

* 3,378,378 new shares to be issued within open price offer

* New shares issue includes extension clause for additional 506,756 shares and over-allotment clasue for additional 582, 770 shares Source text: bit.ly/1uoMK51

$1 = 0.8819 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.