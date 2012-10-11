S.Africa's PPC appoints gov't official as next CEO

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 11 (Reuters) - South African cement maker PPC Ltd said on Thursday it had appointed a former government official with experience in private equity as its next chief executive.

PPC said Ketso Gordhan will join the board of the company on Nov. 1 and take over from outgoing Chief Executive Paul Stuiver on Jan. 1.

PPC said Gordhan previously worked for the Presidency of South Africa. Before that he was the head of private equity at FirstRand for nearly a decade, the company said. (Reporting by David Dolan)