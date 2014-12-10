FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-South Africa's Afrisam proposes merger with rival PPC
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
December 10, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 2-South Africa's Afrisam proposes merger with rival PPC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds PIC comment)

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 10 (Reuters) - South Africa’s biggest cement maker PPC has received a merger proposal from unlisted rival Afrisam Group, PPC said on Wednesday, a tie-up that would create a firm big enough to dominate the domestic building material market.

PPC, whose stock has plunged in recent months due to in-fighting between its board and former chief executive, said it was considering the proposal.

The company did not give any details on the value of the proposed merger.

Shares in PPC see-sawed after the announcement, rising as much as 6.5 percent. They last traded 2.3 percent higher.

Afrisam, majority-owned by state-owned pension fund Public Investment Corporation (PIC), is the country’s second-largest cement maker.

“We think a potential merger between PPC and Afrisam would create a formidable cement player on the continent,” Fidelis Madavo, acting chief investment officer at PIC said in a statement.

PIC also owns a stake in PPC but it is not represented on the board. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Joe Brock and Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.