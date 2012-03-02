FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek utility PPC warns on year profits
March 2, 2012 / 7:26 PM / 6 years ago

Greek utility PPC warns on year profits

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, March 2 (Reuters) - Greek power utility PPC warned on Friday that its profits and sales last year were lower than previously predicted, due to higher energy costs and other factors.

It said it now expects to report a core profit margin of around 14 percent, down from the 17 percent previously forecast, and that core profits could suffer further from a possible rise in provisions relating to payments other electricity suppliers owe to the firm for using its grid.

The company also said it expects to report sales down by about 6 percent last year, instead of its previous forecast for a 5 percent decline.

In January PPC’s chief executive said the company would likely post a borderline profit or a small loss for 2011, reflecting the impact of the country’s economic crisis.

In November the company posted its first quarterly loss in almost two years, paying the price of a recession and for having become the tax collection vehicle of the country’s cash-strapped government.

It had then lowered its forecast for core profit margin to about 17 percent from 20 percent previously.

The firm is expected to publish its full-year results later this month. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

