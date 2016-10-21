UPDATE 1-Greek PPC receives two bids for power grid ADMIE stake-source

(Adds background)

By Angeliki Koutantou

ATHENS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Greece's power utility PPC has received two binding bids for a 24 percent stake in power grid operator ADMIE, an energy ministry source told Reuters on Friday.

The short list was Italian power grid Terna jointly with infrastructure fund F2i, France's RTE International and China's State Grid International Development .

The deadline for the submission of bids expired at 1400 GMT.

Under Greece's bailout agreement struck in 2015, PPC, which is 51 percent state-owned, must either sell its stake in ADMIE or fully privatise the grid by next year.

Under a timetable approved by parliament, a preferred bidder for ADMIE has to be chosen by Oct. 31 and the deal is expected to be concluded in the first three months of 2017.

"It was a very significant success for the government ... discouraging those who have been hoping for the opposite," said the ministry official who declined to be named.

ADMIE, which operates more than 11,000 km of high-voltage power cables in Greece, had earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 155 million euros last year. It had a regulated asset base of 1.4 billion euros and a total debt of 490 million euros.

PPC has said that ADMIE has been in talks with Greek banks to refinance 337 million euros of loans. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)