FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Jaguar Holding Company I sells $525 mln notes
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 11, 2012 / 4:10 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- Jaguar Holding Company I sells $525 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Jaguar Holdings Company I on Wednesday
sold $525 million of senior PIK toggle notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $500 million. 
    J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, UBS, Deutsche Bank and Goldman
Sachs were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: PPDI

AMT $525 MLN    COUPON 9.375 PCT   MATURITY    10/15/2017   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 98.064   FIRST PAY   04/15/2013 
MOODY'S Caa1    YIELD 9.875 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/15/2012   
S&P CCC-PLUS    SPREAD 922 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.