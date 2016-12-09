FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech groups PPF and Emma Capital sell Russian retailer Eldorado
December 9, 2016 / 8:34 AM / 8 months ago

Czech groups PPF and Emma Capital sell Russian retailer Eldorado

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Czech investment groups PPF and Emma Capital have sold their Russian electronics retailer Eldorado to Russian company Safmar, PPF said on Friday.

No financial details were given.

Russian media reported earlier this year that PPF and Emma Capital were in talks with multiple parties to sell the retailer, which has more than 600 shops in over 200 Russian cities.

PPF, Czech tycoon Petr Kellner's investment group, owned 80 percent of Eldorado, with Emma Capital owning the rest after PPF sold it a stake in 2014. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

