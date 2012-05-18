FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Czech investor Jiri Smejc swaps PPF stake for Nomos, Piraeus
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
May 18, 2012 / 3:55 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Czech investor Jiri Smejc swaps PPF stake for Nomos, Piraeus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects second paragraph to show Jiri Smejc will receive cash, as well as a stake in Home Credit)

PRAGUE, May 18 (Reuters) - Privately-held Czech financial group PPF said on Friday shareholder Jiri Smejc had sold his 5 percent stake in the group as well as stakes in PPF’s banking assets.

In the first stage of the transaction, Smejc will receive cash and a stake in PPF’s consumer credit unit Home Credit, which mainly operates in Russia.

Later, he should also gain part of PPF’s stakes in Russian lender Nomos Bank and Greek group Piraeus Bank.

The statement did not give detail on the value of the transaction, nor the timing of when Smejc will get his new stakes, nor the size of the stakes he will receive.

According to PPF’s website, the group, which claims to own assets worth 12.7 billion euros ($16.2 billion), held a 28.24 percent stake in Nomos Bank, and a 5.72 stake in Piraeus Bank in 2010. ($1 = 0.7860 euro) (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Dan Lalor)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.