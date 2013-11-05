FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RLPC-PPF backs Telefonica Czech acquisition with $3 bln loan
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 5, 2013 / 1:35 PM / 4 years ago

RLPC-PPF backs Telefonica Czech acquisition with $3 bln loan

Alasdair Reilly

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Czech investment group PPF is backing its 2.47 billion euro acquisition of Telefonica’s Czech business with a 2.29 billion euro ($3.09 billion) syndicated loan coordinated by Societe Generale, the arranging banks said in a statement on Tuesday.

The acquisition is also being backed with 35.5 billion Czech crowns ($1.86 billion) of equity.

Societe Generale together with Citi, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, ING Bank, KBC Bank NV/Ceskoslovenska obchodni banka, Royal Bank of Scotland and UniCredit Bank Austria arranged and jointly underwrote the senior secured financing.

Closing of the acquisition, which also includes Telefonica Czech Republic’s 100 percent owned subsidiary Telefonica Slovakia, is subject to the approval of the European Commission. Telefonica has agreed to retain a 4.9 percent stake in Telefonica Czech Republic.

Telefonica Czech Republic and its Slovakian subsidiary offers fixed line and mobile voice, data and internet services. The company has been offering mobile services in Slovakia since 2007.

In 2012, the company generated revenues of 50.53 billion crowns and Earnings Before Interest Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) of 19.78 billion crowns. ($1 = 19.1184 Czech crowns) ($1 = 0.7402 euros) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.