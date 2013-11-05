RLPC-PPF backs Telefonica Czech acquisition with $3 bln loan

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Czech investment group PPF is backing its 2.47 billion euro acquisition of Telefonica’s Czech business with a 2.29 billion euro ($3.09 billion) syndicated loan coordinated by Societe Generale, the arranging banks said in a statement on Tuesday.

The acquisition is also being backed with 35.5 billion Czech crowns ($1.86 billion) of equity.

Societe Generale together with Citi, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, ING Bank, KBC Bank NV/Ceskoslovenska obchodni banka, Royal Bank of Scotland and UniCredit Bank Austria arranged and jointly underwrote the senior secured financing.

Closing of the acquisition, which also includes Telefonica Czech Republic’s 100 percent owned subsidiary Telefonica Slovakia, is subject to the approval of the European Commission. Telefonica has agreed to retain a 4.9 percent stake in Telefonica Czech Republic.

Telefonica Czech Republic and its Slovakian subsidiary offers fixed line and mobile voice, data and internet services. The company has been offering mobile services in Slovakia since 2007.

In 2012, the company generated revenues of 50.53 billion crowns and Earnings Before Interest Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) of 19.78 billion crowns. ($1 = 19.1184 Czech crowns) ($1 = 0.7402 euros) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)