PPF to sell its stake in Nomos bank

MOSCOW, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Czech financial group PPF said on Thursday it planned to sell its 26.5 percent stake in Russian private bank Nomos to raise funds for other projects.

PPF provided no financial detail of the transaction.

It said it planned to use proceeds to invest in further development of consumer credit lender Home Credit, Russian real estate projects and consumer electronics retailer Eldorado.

The capital reallocation would also enable PPF to participate in the tender for a mobile phone license in the Czech Republic later this year, PPF said. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Dan Lalor)