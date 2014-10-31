Czech billionaire's PPF group H1 profit drops 9 pct on Russia

PRAGUE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Net profit at financial group PPF, owned by the richest Czech Petr Kellner, dropped 9 percent in the first half of the year, mainly due to a slowdown in Russia, the company said on Friday.

PPF, whose operations in Russia include consumer lender Home Credit, the Eldorado retail chain, and gold and silver producer Polymetal, reported net profit fell to 346 million euros ($432.74 million) in the first six months of the year.

“Although Russia is slowing down, which influences our results, our investment activities are growing,” chief financial officer Katerina Jiraskova said in the statement.

PPF took majority control of the largest Czech telecoms group O2 Czech Republic earlier this year, boosting its assets under control, which grew 16 percent to 24.2 billion euros by the end of June compared to the end of last year.

PPF also exited Czech energy holding EPH this year. The group has investments across several sectors in eastern Europe and Asia. ($1 = 0.7996 euro) (Reporting by Robert Muller, editing by David Evans)