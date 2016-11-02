FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Czech investment firm PPF's first-half profit up by a quarter
November 2, 2016 / 2:46 PM / 10 months ago

Czech investment firm PPF's first-half profit up by a quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Czech investment group PPF, owned by the country's richest man Petr Kellner, said net profit rose by 25 percent in the first half of the year due to growing consumer lending in Asia through its Home Credit business, it said on Wednesday.

Profit at PPF, with investments in a range of firms across Europe, Russia, the United States and Asia, rose to 248 million euros ($275.38 million), while its total assets grew to 24.2 billion euros from 21.6 billion in the same period a year ago.

PPF's portfolio spans dozens of companies in financial services, telecommunications, biotechnology and agriculture.

It owns Russian electronics retailer Eldorado. It is also the majority shareholder of telecoms operator O2 Czech Republic and sole owner of telecoms infrastructure company CETIN, which it spun off from O2 last year.

The group has also shown interest in bidding for the East European brewing assets that SABMiller is selling, including prized Czech brand Pilsner Urquell, sources have said. ($1 = 0.9006 euros) (Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Louise Heavens)

