FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Czech investment group PPF triples profit in 2016
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 5, 2017 / 1:38 PM / 2 months ago

Czech investment group PPF triples profit in 2016

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 5 (Reuters) - Czech investment group PPF, owned by the country's richest man Petr Kellner, said on Monday its net profit tripled to 1.1 billion euros ($1.24 billion) in 2016, boosted by consumer lender Home Credit's expansion in Asia.

PPF also said it was helped by a stabilising Russian market.

A third of profit also came from one-off transactions, such as the sale of Russian electronics retailer Eldorado and some real estate properties and projects last year, PPF said.

PPF's assets surpassed 27 billion euros last year, an increase of 25 percent.

The group is the majority owner of telecoms company O2 Czech Republic. Its portfolio also includes financial services and agriculture firms. ($1 = 0.8886 euros) (Reporting by Robert Muller, editing by Louise Heavens)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.