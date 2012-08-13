Czech PPF gets stake in Uralkali for its Nomos bank shares

MOSCOW, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Czech financial group PPF got a stake in Russia’s Uralkali , swapping its holding in one of the largest domestic banks Nomos, the latter’s new shareholder said on Monday.

Last week, PPF announced the sale of its 26.5 percent stake in Nomos, the bulk of which, or 19.9 percent, went to Otkritie Financial Corp. The rest of PPF’s stake - or 6.6 percent - was bought by Russian businessmen Alexander Mamut and Oleg Malis.

“Otkritie Financial Corporation announces that it acquired 18,392,052 Nomos Bank shares from PPF Group in a share swap deal. In consideration for its interest in Nomos Bank, PPF Group received a stake in Uralkali,” Otkritie said in a statement.

It added that the swap ratio used by the companies was 3.44 Uralkali shares for 1 share in Nomos, or 0.344 Uralkali global depository receipt for 1 Nomos GDR. The Uralkali shares used in the swap had been purchased from ICT Group, Otkritie said.

ICT and Uralkali was not available for an immediate comment.