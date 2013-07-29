FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PPG sells stake in photochromic lens unit to Essilor for $1.73 bln
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 29, 2013 / 6:06 AM / 4 years ago

PPG sells stake in photochromic lens unit to Essilor for $1.73 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - PPG Industries Inc will sell its 51 percent stake in photochromic lens unit Transitions Optical to its partner, France’s Essilor International, for $1.73 billion, PPG said on Monday.

Essilor, an ophthalmic optics company, already holds 49 percent interest in the company. The U.S. specialised chemicals company said it would look to redeploy the proceeds in core business acquisitions and share repurchases.

Chief Executive Charles E. Bunch said PPG, which previously suspended repurchases of shares due to the ongoing negotiations, was restarting its programme with range of $500 million to $750 million repurchases for the year.

Monday’s transaction has an enterprise value of about $3.4 billion, with PPG receiving cash at closing of $1.73 billion pre-tax or about $1.5 billion after-tax.

In 2012, Transitions Optical had net sales of about $800 million.

Hubert Sagnières, Essilor’s chief executive, said the acquisition of Transitions Optical “is fully aligned with Essilor’s strategy.” (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.