a year ago
#Market News
October 7, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

Chemical company PPG Industries expects to post Q3 loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Chemical company PPG Industries Inc said it expected to post a loss in the third quarter, its first in 30 quarters, due to charges related to a pension settlement.

The company said it expected a loss of 74 cents-77 cents per share from continuing operations, compared with a profit of $1.52 per share a year earlier.

Reported earnings would include previously disclosed pension settlement charges that totaled $2.31 per share, PPG said on Friday.

The company, which sells paints, coatings and materials, said it expected net sales of about $3.8 billion. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
