PBoC hires banks for debut Dim Sum bond offering in London
October 19, 2015 / 7:32 AM / 2 years ago

PBoC hires banks for debut Dim Sum bond offering in London

Daniel Stanton, Frances Yoon

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Oct 19 (IFR) - The People’s Bank of China has hired banks to lead its debut offering of Dim Sum bonds in London.

It has named ICBC and HSBC as joint global coordinators. The two banks are also joint bookrunners with Agricultural Bank of China (Dubai International Financial Centre branch), Bank of China, Bank of Communications, China Construction Bank and Standard Chartered.

The renminbi notes are expected to be marketed under Reg S in the near future, subject to market conditions. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton and Frances Yoon; editing by Vincent Baby)

