Elisa to buy PPO's telecoms business for $134 mln

HELSINKI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Finnish telecoms company Elisa said it plans to buy domestic operator PPO’s telecoms and IT business for 101 million euros ($133.92 million), aiming to expand its customer base in the country.

Elisa will pay 96 million euros in cash and the rest in shares, it said on Thursday.

The deal, expected to close in the first quarter next year, does not affect its dividend payment capabilities, Elisa said. ($1 = 0.7542 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)