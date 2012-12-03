FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PPR's Balenciaga hires Alexander Wang as design chief
December 3, 2012 / 5:41 PM / in 5 years

PPR's Balenciaga hires Alexander Wang as design chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - French luxury group PPR said Californian designer Alexander Wang was to be creative director of its Balenciaga division.

Wang, 29, will take responsibility for the overall brand as well as designing the fashion house’s ready-to-wear and accessories lines, PPR said on Monday.

He replaces Frenchman Nicolas Ghesquiere who stepped down as creative director last month after a 15-year stint during which he revived Balenciaga’s fortunes.

Wang will continue to run his own five-year-old fashion label. (Reporting by Pascale Denis; Editing by Dan Lalor)

